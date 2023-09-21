A Nigerian man has pleaded with Marlian Music artiste, Oniyide Azeez popularly known as Zinoleesky, to speak up if he is going through any issues with the record label.

The concerned fan, who took to the singer’s Instagram DM and urged the ‘Feeling Disorder’ crooner not to keep quiet if there are things he wishes to tell people about what is going on.

This is coming amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the death of his former label mate, Mohbad which has led to questions about how artists are being treated in the label.

In a voice note which surfaced online, the fan recited the lyrics of Zinoleesky’s song, Many Things which seemed to suggest that he was trying to use music to send a call out for help.

He said; “I know say I small but my eyes don see. Many many things. I still dey insist oga I no dey resist. But no be so e be yesterday. No be so e be yesterday.”

The man told Zinoleesky that he should not wait till its too late as people may not be able to intervene or save him if he does not speak up early enough.