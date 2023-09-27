Kemi Olunloyo, an investigative journalist, has threatened to expose late singer Mohbad’s wife over the paternity of her son.

Following the death of the 27-year-old singer, reports circulated that the singer is not the biological father of his son. Many people demanded that a DNA test be performed on Liam to determine his paternity.

Kemi Olunloyo, one of those calling for a paternity test, had slammed the mother of one for lying. Wunmi, Mohbad’s wife, she claimed, had been sending people to her.

She also took a swipe at Iyabo Ojo as she noted how the movie star, in an Instagram live session told the public to stop requesting DNA.

Kemi Olunloyo further claimed to have the result as she threatened to share it online if Wunmi failed to tell the world who the father of her child is.

“Wunmi stop sending people to me. Abi I should just post the DNA report? Iyabo telling media nobody should request DNA. I already have it. Tell the world who fathered your child in a 1 min video”.