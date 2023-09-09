Popular Nigerian cross dresser sensation and self-proclaimed “Sugar Mummy of Lagos” Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju better known as Bobrisky has once again set tongues wagging.

The controversial transvetite shares a candid message on social media about his extravagant lifestyle and advice women to leave stingy men behind.

In a post that has since gone viral, he left many fans both in awe and most of them laughing.

“Girls, know this and have peace… The moment you meet any guy and he’s not spoiling you, please leave his *** immediately,” Bobrisky advised.

He continued, “There are many fishes in the ocean. One person will definitely meet with you, and he will spoil you.”

The post did not stop there. Bobrisky went on to gush about the number of men who lavish him with gifts and attention daily.

He declared, “The amount of men that spoil me daily!!! They are all men you all wish to *** but you can’t get their attention. I wonder why you girls complain you don’t see men to spoil you.”