Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has revealed that the first time she ever had experience poverty was when she was married to her ex-husband, Mr Ademidun Ojo.

The mother of two made this disclosure while speaking in the interview, Toke Moments with media personality, Toke Makinwa.

According to the screen star, she had met her husband back in her early, inexperienced years, and her man had attracted her with his fake life.

She revealed that she had found out during when they were dating that he was living in a ‘Face-me-I-slap-you’ house, despite how he had portrayed himself.

Iyabo Ojo said that it was during this time that she realized what it means to live in poverty, because she comes from a wealthy family and had always lived in luxury all her life.

She recalled how she had upto a N100K as far back as 1996, so she was never at any period poor.

However, she never really got the attention that she had wanted, and her ex-husband had given her this attention, which was how he got her to like him.

Watch her speak below;