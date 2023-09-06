Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his wife, Judy Austin has congratulated his father, Pete Edochie after he bagged Two Doctorate degrees in one day.

Recall that the Legendary actor was honored with Doctorate in Literature, Doctorate in Arts, and a lifetime achievement award by a Togolese University- Institut supérieur de technologie et de Management (ISTM) at his residence in Enugu, yesterday 2nd September, 2023.

Taking to Instagram to congratulate his father, Yul Edochie described Pete as the Lion of Africa.

He wrote;

“THE LION OF AFRICA.

My man for life.

Congratulations Dad.

Chief Dr. Pete Edochie @peteedochie

Two Doctorate degrees in one day.

Very well deserved and more.

Many more blessings upon you I pray and many more beautiful years.

Amen.

❤️❤️❤️”

On the other hand, Judy wrote;

“A big Congratulations to Chief Dr Pete Edochie @peteedochie the Lion of Africa.

Award well Deserved!!!

Praying for long life with more blessings Amen.”

