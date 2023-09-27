Reality TV star, Terseer Waya popularly known as Kiddwaya has reacted after Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, CeeC revealed that he is her best ex-housemate.
During a Lipton ice tea sponsored task on Tuesday, September 26 the housemates were asked to write a heartfelt speech to an evicted housemate whom they appreciate and cherish.
CeeC dedicated her speech to the billionaire heir and she commended some of his virtues which makes him a lovable soul to her.
A video of the lawyer giving her speech surfaced on social media and it melted Kidd’s heart that he declared how much he loves her.
https://x.com/TheSabiRadio/status/1706752246908678560?s=20
He tweeted; “The love I have for that girl is UNMATCHED!! 🧡”
https://x.com/RealKiddWaya/status/1706755917369262229?s=20
