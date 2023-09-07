Former Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Tolani Shobajo, better known as Tolanibaj has revealed the only way to win the popular reality TV show.

According to the disc jockey, the only way to amass a large audience and win the show is if the participant has a strong pity story to sell.

She pointed out that those without such stories may find it difficult to gain the audience’s affection.

“If you want to win the show you need to have a pity story… but that’s not my character to want people to pity me”, she stated.

She went ahead to address her refusal to participate in the usual media tour that was to be held after she became the fourth BBNaija All Stars housemate to be evicted on August 26, 2023.

“I wanted to be selfish with my time, I did not want to wake up early for anybody, I did not want to do make-up for one week straight”, she said.

Speaking further, she claimed that her goal on BBNaija All Stars was to have fun rather than compete for the 120 million Naira grand prizes.

“The game that I played even backfired. I did not go there to win the money if you remember on day one when they asked I said no pressure I’m just here”, she stated.