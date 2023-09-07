BBNaija Level up housemate, Kesiena Tony Adjekpovu, popularly known as Sir Kess has penned a sweet note to his wife, Angel Dee on her birthday today, September 7.

Sharing lovedup photos of himself and his Queen via Instagram, the entrepreneur described her as the love of his life, his partner in laughter, his shoulder to lean on, and his heart’s confidante.

Sir Kess also revealed that his wife is the perfect woman who chose to love an imperfect man like him.

According to him, she made life’s journey an enjoyable and fulfilling ride.

He wrote;

“Sending my heartfelt birthday affection to the love of my life, the perfect woman who chose to love an imperfect man like me. Wishing a happy birthday to the woman who completes me in every way possible. You are the missing piece in my life’s puzzle.

“Happy birthday to my partner in laughter, my shoulder to lean on, and my heart’s confidante. You make life’s journey an enjoyable and fulfilling ride.”

Happy birthday baby”

See below;

