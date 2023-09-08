Nigerian comedian, Yanbaba has celebrated his wife, Aisha on her birthday today, September 8.

The content creator took to his Facebook page to share lovedup photos of himself and wife.

In his caption, Yanbaba described his wife as the Queen of content, the star of his life and the “chopper of his money”.

He also praised his wife in his indigenous language, Igbo.

In his words:

“It’s my wife’s birthday!!

It’s world Aisha day!..

The Queen of Contents!!,,

The star of my life!,, the chopper of my money.

Nwunye m ji Ekoo..

Happy birthday Nwanyi manarisia..

Happy birthday my Sauce

Happy birthday Dr Aisha Odogwu bubu”

See his post below:

