Late singer, Mohbad‘s father, Mr Aloba, opens up on how he rushed to the hospital following a phone call about the condition of his son on the day he died.

According to Mr Aloba, he was at the bus stop when he got another call telling him that he should return home. However, he had a feeling something had happened, hence, insisted on seeing his son.

On getting to his son’s house, he found his lifeless body with an injury on his hand and not his neck as widely claimed.

He was told that the injury was from a playful fight he had with his friend after which his hand got swollen.

Mohbad’s father further added that his friends told him him that Mohbad vomitted after he was given an injection by an auxiliary nurse.

Mr Aloba stated that he suspected that the fake nurse employed to treat his son in his house may have been unintentionally responsible for his death.

Watch the video below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMjkKxAUv/

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMjkK9UUV/