The second Baby mama of the award winning superstar Nigerian singer, Davido, Amanda, celebrates her birthday by self-reflecting on her journey through life.

The mother of one reflected on her past year, which she described as being extremely extraordinary as she moved mountains she didn’t know she could move. Luckily for her, God came through for her as He never let his hands off.

She stated that she learned to be more easy on herself and to move with grace because a year ago, she thought she had everything in control but He showed her that He was in control.

Just wanted to take a moment and reflect on this past year which has been extremely extraordinary for me. I moved mountains I didn’t know I had the capability of moving but God never let his hands off of me. I have learned to be more easy on myself and move with grace because a year ago I thought I had everything under control, but God showed me that he’s in control. Things in our lives happen and we don’t understand why but with time we understand and appreciate those trials and tribulations because they morph us into who we become. I am wiser, I am blessed, I am loved ❤️Thank you all for the endless love and support, you all know who you are ❤️ thank you all for the bday wishes, the calls, the msgs 😘😘😘

