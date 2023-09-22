Popular Nigerian singer, Iyanya has taken a swipe at his junior colleague Oxlade for being fake after he restricted Mohbad, but came online to mourn him.

Theinfong recalls that the ‘Ku Lo Sa’ crooner got dragged on social media after he mourned the deceased singer, Mohbad by sharing their conversations. Observant internet users spotted the restriction he placed on Mohbad’s account.

Iyanya has laughed at Oxlade for mistakenly sharing screenshot of how he restricted Mohbad as he reminds him of how he told him the fake in him would be exposed for the whole world to see.

Iyanya wrote…

“When you are fake, you will post a screenshot of how you “Restricted” a good guy on sm.

Told you one day the “fake” in you will be televised.”

Check out his post: