Russian-based Nigerian medical doctor, Godwin Ibe has heaped praises on BBNaija “All Stars” housemate, Venita Akpofure.

He shared this on his page on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Doctor Godwin Ibe revealed that Venita is the brightest and most versatile housemate Bigbrother has ever produced.

According to him, she does everything effortlessly.

In his words;

“Venita is the brightest and most versatile housemate Bigbrother has ever produced.

She does everything effortlessly 🤍”.

See his post below;

