BBNaija All stars housemate, Venita Akpofure has revealed what Biggie’s house guest Omashola said about Ilebaye, Cec and Mercy.

Recall that some fans of the show had accused Big Brother’s houseguests Omashola, Kim, Prince, and Lucy of leaking information from the outside to housemates inside.

Venita Akpofure disclosed to Big Brother that Mercy Eke was informed by houseguest and current Head of House Omashola, also known as Sholzy, that she, CeeC, and Ilebaye are top contenders for the N120 million show’s grand prize.

During her diary session with Big Brother, the mother of two made this revelation.

Venita said: “Mercy informed me that she was informed about some stuff about outside. She said, ‘I was informed that I am strong and CeeC and Baye are strong outside the House.”

