Popular content creator, VeryDarkman responds to Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing’s skincare-brand saga by revealing three easy ways he might end her career for good and have her American visa cancelled.

It was earlier reported that the controversial content creator had slammed the actress for selling a skincare product without a NAFDAC number. He had politely suggested that the company get its products NAFDAC-approved, especially because they make skincare items for children.

This did not go down well with the thespian, who blasted VeryDarkman while warning him not to dare or tamper with her.

In response, VeryDarkman urged her not to get too involved with him because he does not have anything to lose in this matter.

He cited how Nkechi Blessing

had taken the photo of one of the ladies on IG who commented on their skincare-brand-saga and posted it on her status. She had slut-shamed the lady using many unprintable words.

According to VeryDarkman, such action, if he were to take it to the embassy, would definitely cost her her American visa because what she did was a serious offense on the lady.

