Legendary Nollywood actor Yemi Adeyemi popularly known as Suara, has sadly passed away.

The veteran thespian died on September 25th, 2023, according to the legendary actor’s family in an official statement. They do not, however, reveal the cause of his death.

Suara, a name that has persisted with him since his appearance in the Super Story series, Oh Father! Oh Daughter! as a polygamist married to Buky Wright and Sola Shobowale as his second wife,

The post reads;

“FAMILY STATEMENT IT IS WITH A HEAVY HEART BUT WITH TOTAL SUBMISSION TO GOD THAT WE ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF OUR BELOVED HUSBAND, FATHER, GRANDFATHER, BROTHER, UNCLE, OLUYEMI LAWRENCE ADEYEMI(SUARA) WHO WENT TO BE WITH THE LORD ON SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2023. WE ARE CONSOLED BECAUSE WE KNOW THAT HE HAS GONE TO REST. WE KINDLY REQUEST THAT THE FAMILY BE ALLOWED SOME PRIVACY IN THIS TIME OF GRIEF. MORE DETAILS ABOUT THE BURIAL WILL BE COMMUNICATED SOON. ADEYEMI ADEDOTUN CHARLES FOR THE FAMILY.”