The management of Whitemoney, an expelled Big Brother Naija All Stars contestant, has refuted accusations that the team deceived him when he was a member of the house.

Recall that Whitemoney had attributed his eviction to his team members in an interview.

In his post-eviction interview, Whitemoney alleged that his handlers had deceived him.

The management refuted the allegation that the reality star’s votes were sold to lessen his chances of winning in a statement sent in response to the allegations on Whitemoney’s Instagram page.

“Our attention has been drawn to Whitemoney’s interview with Hero Daniels currently trending on social media.

“In the interview, Whitemoney expressed his hurt over some unfortunate incidents, which included the hacking of his account twice and sabotage by a few sly persons he entrusted with tasks.

“Please, this is to notify the general public that Whitemoney’s statement was totally taken out of context.”