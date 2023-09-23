Mohbad’s sister-in-law says she’d slam a N300 million law suit on VeryDarkman if he doesn’t stop demanding for DNA test to be done on singer’s son, Liam.

The activist had called for a DNA test to be done on the son of the late singer as he cites a recording that surfaced some days ago where Mohbad suspected his wife, Wunmi of cheating on him.

He insisted that the boy doesn’t look like Mohbad. He notes that conducting the DNA test has nothing to do with insensitivity but finding out the truth.

Mohbad’s sister-in-law has informed the activist that if he doesn’t leave the woman to grieve and stop calling for a DNA test, he would be receiving a 500 million naira lawsuit for defamation.

She wrote …

“Verydarkman you have no right whatsoever to demand for DNA. The family are grieving. Please thread carefully so you don’t get sued. I think #300 million will not be bad for defamation of character”

Check out netizens reactions …

arowealth said: “Asking for a DNA test no be issue na”

etioba_ commented: “Now there’s more to it….”

realanitajoseph said: “Stop this people are grieving,this is not your place please Shallom”

kennyskitchen__ stated: “Why are women always afraid of DNA?”

ayomide103180 wrote: “Make everybody go meet hin papa go DNA CASE CLOSED”

thefoodnetworknig2 said: “she is not scared of having a DNA test done but it’s insensitive to ask for something wey no concern your papa! If the police needs a DNA test, they will ask for it! It’s not in hulkhogan’s place to ask! He is overstepping! IMO”