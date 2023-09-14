Late singer Mohbad‘s father, Mr Joseph Ayoba, opens up on the dream he had about his son two days before his unfortunate death as he speaks on whom he suspects.

The talented singer who had a lot to give the world with his music died at the young age of 27 on Tuesday September 12 and was subsequently interred on Wednesday, 13th.

While speaking in an interview with a popular content creator, @og_baba1, Mr Joseph Ayoba described his relationship with the deceased musician as more of a friendship than a father-son.

“Mohbad is my friend. I called him Oladimeji (meaning my second) because I’m the only son of my parents. We were close.

“The last day we met which was last Saturday, I went there (Mohbad’s house) and we dined together. When I was leaving he also gave me some money like he always did,” Mr Ayoba said.

Speaking on his dream he stated;

“I had a dream about him, two days before the incident. In the dream, I saw someone trying to shoot me. I thought I escaped the bullet not knowing something like this would happen to me.”

Addressing what had caused his death and what he suspects, he said:

“According to what I heard from people, though I don’t believe was that an auxiliary nurse administered him an injection, and that could have led to anything.”

