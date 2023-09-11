Popular Nigerian singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, better known by his stage name Ruger, has addressed the issue of a Kenyan man ‘fake Ruger’ who is impersonating him and performing his songs at shows.

The Kenyan man has been performing various songs of the Nigerian singer at different events in Kenya.

During a recent interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, in the UK, the ‘Asiwaju’ crooner disclosed that he has no animosity towards the singer impersonating him.

Ruger added that he actually wishes him success, as he views it as a way of promoting his own music while earning a living from it.

In his words;

“I wish him [‘Fake Ruger’] well, man. I’m happy for him. I won’t shut him down. He’s making his P’s [money]. Everybody must eat.

“My team called my attention to the impersonator but I said man is just trying to hustle. He’s actually promoting my songs in a way because he is not making his own songs and saying it’s Ruger that made the songs.

“He is singing mine, so at the end of the day, they will go back to their houses and stream those songs. That’s the most important thing. Everybody should calm down.”

Watch the video below: