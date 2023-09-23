A Nigerian businesswoman wept in agony after thieves emptied her store with wigs worth millions of naira for the fourth time.

The heartbroken woman wept in agony as she recorded her shop being looted by unknown thieves.

While lamenting her pain, she revealed that they robbed her shop three times in 2022 alone, only to return in 2023 to empty it for the fourth time.

Video shared online shows all the mannequins in her shop scattered and devoid of the wigs they’re meant to carry.

Check out netizens reactions below;

nnenna_blinks_ penned: “Mama 4th time isn’t a coincidence. There is an insider.Your circle is contaminated. You have been roaring your boat while others are drilling. Ndo”

ladyque_1 said: “4th time??? You better move out from that space”

hayuurr wrote: “Fourth time??? Everybody she knows must be arrested”

kennedyexcel commented: “Arrest everybody for that area including Naira marley and Samlarry”

ewere_ penned: “I don’t know why people don’t understand that if a child of God cries because of you, you will have God to contend with. This is heart breaking”

tbchairstore said: “God 2 God will replenish your pocket, please move from that location. Please”

ms.bameh wrote: “4th Time? Okay something is up. After 1,2 times you didn’t set protective measures or even camera to Say the least, you remained in same shop. Ma no talk sha.”

Watch video below;