Recently evicted Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as Whitemoney has denied ever asking out colleague, Uriel as he tells his side of the story.

It would be recalled that Uriel had revealed during a post eviction interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that Whitemoney had wooed her but she turned his request down.

However, while speaking with Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos on Tuesday, the ‘Shine ya eyes’ edition winner of the show denied ever making any advances towards Uriel.

The radio anchor enquired …

“Were you ever romantically interested in Uriel?”

In response, Whitemoney said:

“In capital letters, no!”

Whitemoney explained that he had met the fitness enthusiast and businesswoman at a restaurant where they got to know each other. Following the encounter, she asked him for N100,000 which he sent her.

“I was led in my spirit to give her N100k just to support her. In my mind, I said, this money is too small. But that was what I was asked to give in my spirit and I did it,” he stated.