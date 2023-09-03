Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel Smith has revealed that she has a relationship of over one year outside the house and colleague, Whitemoney has met her man.

She revealed while in discussion with fellow housemate, Pere in the dressing room along with Whitemoney and Soma.

Pere had insisted that Angel was single outside the Big Brother house house, but Angel emphasized that she wasn’t but has someone she’s with.

She then said that Whitemoney has met her rich boyfriend while they were at a pharmacy, sometime ago.

Pere asked Angel, while pointing to Soma, why she hasn’t let her love interest know about her real relationship outside the house.

Angel stated that it isn’t about the man’s money but the persistence of the lady that matters to her.

Watch the video below;