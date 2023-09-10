Renowned Nollywood actress and producer Mary Remmy Njoku laments the blame on the popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal whose private bedroom tape was leaked on the internet.

This comes hours after the private video of the controversial actress and her lover surfaced on the internet generating reactions from her fans and colleagues.

Reacting to the leaked bedroom tape, Mary Njoku referred to Moyo Lawal as the victim in the situation. She encouraged the need to give victims a adequate space other than abusing and suggestions of making themselves a target of harassment.

The movie producer said:

“Why do we ALWAYS blame the victims?

RAPE Wetin you dey find for em room’

CAR THEFT’ mumu! Why park for the car park?

CHEATING Halm! Why wouldn’t he cheat? See as you fat? Ordinary 3 children wey you born.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE you provoked him.

SCAM You no sharp OP, na only mumu person you dem dey scam

BIGAMY’ why are you exposing your home, a good wife should cover her husband’s shame

LEAKED SEXTAPE why would you trust your Fiancé and goof around with someone you love?”

In the caption of the post, she added, “If you have never been a victim before pray it never happens to you Nigeria. Cos you are doomed. Little wonder the culprits get away with it 90% of the time. And if we continue to victimize victims, E go touch everybody laslas Shame on us.”