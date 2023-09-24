Grammy award winner, Burna Boy‘s South African show was reportedly cancelled due to R10 million theft allegations.

The ‘Last Last’ hitmaker was expected to perform at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on September 23 however, it was called off over organisers’ inability to meet their “contractual, financial, production, and technical obligations”.

The self-acclaimed African Giant also dismissed claims that the concert was cancelled due to low ticket sales.

However, according to a report, a R10 million fraud case was what led to the cancellation of Burna Boy’s concert in Johannesburg.

Reports suggest that Sedote Nwachukwu, the CEO of Ternary Media Group, the entertainment company organising the singer’s concert is accused of stealing the amount from the show’s budget.

The South African daily newspaper added that Nwachukwu’s business partner Gregory Wings opened a case of fraud at the Sandton police station.

Nwachukwu, who was also sacked, however, denied the allegation in a chat with News24.

“The allegations made against me is that I did not pay these people,” he said.

“The production budget ballooned from $200 000 to $665 000, which we did not account for due to the ever-changing production equipment that was added only one week prior to the event. This obviously impeded the event.”

In a statement on Wednesday, the entertainment company announced a leadership transition.

“Due to pending legal proceedings related to an upcoming Burna Boy concert in Johannesburg, the event has been postponed,” the statement reads.

“In light of the allegations of misconduct, Ternary Media Group has relieved Mr [Sedote] Nwachukwu of his CEO responsibilities until further notice.”