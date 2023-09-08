Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken to social media to state why there should be a need to celebrate divorce anniversaries.

Maduagwu via his official Instagram page on Friday, 8th September, said that celebrating divorce should be normal thing and people should stop making it look like a funeral.

The actor added that divorce is not a sign of failure, but rather a celebration of bravery and freedom.

He wrote: “We need to normalize celebrating divorce and stop making it look like a funeral. Divorce is not a sign of failure, it is a celebration of bravery and Freedom.

“People who don’t celebrate their #Divorce Anniversaries are being ungrateful to God because so many people are still in Bad and unhappy #Marriages that they are unable to walk out of, so if you are lucky enough to walk out of a #Marriage that does not bring out the #BEST in you, please CELEBRATE, it takes a special GRACE from God to achieve that Freedom.”