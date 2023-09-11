Popular Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has a message for her colleagues, who wish her dead.

The curvaceous screen goddess questioned why they don’t like her, doesn’t want to see her progress.

She further questioned who would take care of her mother, handle her responsibilities, and answer her name if she was dead.

The Asaba-based movie star said:

“Why don’t you like me? Why is my little progress peppering you for body? Why don’t you want me to move forward? Later, you go carry the oil wey dey for my head put for your own, can it work? Of course not. Would you take care of my mother? Would you take care of my responsibilities? Will you answer my name? The world is too large to contain everybody”.

