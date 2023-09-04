Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as Whitemoney has stirred reactions on social media after sharing his reason for bathing with his clothes on in the house.

The ‘Shine ya eyes’ season 6 winner disclosed this during a conversation with other housemates, including Alex, Cross, and Kim Oprah.

He described himself as a grower, noting that when he is excited, his manhood expands to an enormous length yet appears little in its regular form.

According to Whitemoney, if all the girls knew about the size of what he was carrying, they will quickly experience orgasm.

The reality star’s statement has generated mixed reactions from netizens.

See some reactions below;

@realanitaoluwo wrote: “If it was really that big he wouldn’t have to talk so much about it.”

southsidegirl___ wrote: “So do you use it on men or women?”

officialcomfortekanem wrote: “The same thing you opened legs the other day in the garden and we didn’t see anything ?”

spicyairmie wrote: “Pere has never said anything about it. Na people dey talk am for Pere. Whitemoney rest, that thing no reach like that just rest.”

mummy_greatlove wrote: “Na this one u go post about him but the positive ones you will do as if you no see am Mtcheeeew.”

officialcomfortekanem wrote: “This guy is all mouth I swear. He can hype himself?”