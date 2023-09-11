Popular Nollywood actress, Yetunde Bakare has revealed why she doesn’t plan on ever getting married, even though she believes in love.

The actress who acts predominantly in Yoruba movies was recently featured in an interview during which she emphasized that love does exist and that it brings and unifies people together.

However, she doesn’t just see herself getting married. She stated that she might be deeply in love with a person, but she chooses to love from a distance, in isolation rather than being tied to a person by marriage.

She further added that she doesn’t have anything particularly against people who do get married because she has seen her parents happy in their own marriages. So, it does work for others, but maintained that for her, marriage isn’t something she’d be settling for.

Watch her speak below: