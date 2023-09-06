Former Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Tolani Shobajo popularly known as Tolanibaj has revealed the reason she had not granted any interviews after her eviction from the reality show.

The reality star on Tuesday via a video uploaded on her YouTube channel said that she didn’t feel the need to grant anyone access to her.

“I didn’t feel the need to grant anybody access to me, I wanted to be selfish with my time, I did not want to wake up early for nobody, I did not want to put on makeup for one week straight,” she said.

The 31-year-old disc jockey cleared the air days after Entertainment journalist and ex-bbnaija star, Christy O went public about her refusal to talk to the media.

Tolanibaj was evicted from the Big Brother house on August 27 alongside Frodd.