US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington, has revealed that he does not want to have kids.

The rapper who is fondly called Akpi made this disclosure during his live session that raising children requires lots of work and he is definitely not ready for it.

According to him, he knows the kind of hard work his mother put in so that he can be an independent and hardworking artiste.

He further said that he is not sure if he can never born children and his revelation generated reactions online.

Watch the video below:

See some reactions below:

rosemarydinero_ said, “With the way he treats women , no one will be willing to have kids with him .”

onlyfedacan said, “Kids are actually lucky not to have him. 😂”.

z_fech said, “We don’t mind. We don’t need two of you😂😂😂😂😂😂”.

mhizflexy said, “Speeddarlington should face comedy and leave music 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”.

ayzne_ said, “Many are husbands, few are worthy to be fathers”.