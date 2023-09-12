Popular Nigerian Skitmaker and content creator Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori better known professionally as Kiekie has revealed why she once refused to accept the gift of a luxury Range Rover SUV.

The comedian made this known during an appearance on Toke Moment, a podcast hosted by the popular media personality, Toke Makinwa.

Toke asked, what was the most expensive gift she had ever received and had to reject. Kiekie responded stating it was a Range Rover Evoque from an ex-partner of hers.

The mother of one revealed that it was Valentine’s period and the man had asked her what she wanted in a seemingly joking manner and she stated interest in the car, which was then delivered to her doorstep.

Her reason for rejecting that Range Rover gift was because she knew her father would want her to marry him but she couldn’t, because the man did not believe in her dreams.

She stated that she was a tailor at the time in Opebi, and he had mentioned to her once that she would have to close her shop by 2 p.m. when they got married.

Toke laughed on hearing her answer and insisted she should have collected the gift, and still not get married to the man.

KieKie, however, insisted stating, “When you know how to put a man to nice use, then he’s more functional.”

Watch the video below: