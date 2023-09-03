Grammy award-winning Nigerian Afro fusion artist, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has revealed that the only places he has ever told a lie was in the courtroom and police stations.

The singer made this admission on his Instagram story while proudly highlighting his straightforward and candid personality as the ‘African Giant.’

According to the ‘Last Last’ hitmaker, his reason for telling lies in courtrooms and police stations stems from not wanting to lose a case to someone he does not like.

Burna Boy added that he shares an equal resentment for anyone who does not like him or his personality; hence, the lie in court.

In his words, “The only times I ever lied was in courtrooms and police stations. If you don’t like me, I don’t like you more than you don’t like me. You can’t win.”

