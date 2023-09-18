Curious Nigerians have been asking

Big Brother Naija star Tolanibaj why she unfollowed Neo, and she has finally responded.

Remember that the pair have been the subject of conversation ever since reports of their purported relationship and connection to one another in the house went viral.

When Tolanibaj was questioned about why she stopped following Neo after being kicked out of the house, she spoke candidly about it.

Tolani stated that while she was following Neo before entering the Big Brother house, when she returned she found that they had all unfollowed themselves.

She added that Neo’s manager had contacted her on the matter and had also followed her back, but she had declined to do so.