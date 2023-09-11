Popular Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, better known as Ceec has revealed why she would like to have a son like BBTitan’s star, Thabang.

While having a conversation with colleague Mercy Eke and other All Stars housemates, the controversial reality TV star talked about what she would like her son to look like when she decides to have a baby.

According to the lawyer, she would like to have a son like Thabang because he is exceptionally clean.

One of the housemates suggested Pere, but she outrightly dismissed the Nollywood actor’s name and emphasized that Thabang is how she wants her boy to look like, saying that the South African reality TV star is clean and smart.

