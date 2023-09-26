Former Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as Whitemoney has opined that Ilebaye has a good chance of winning the All Stars edition as the show gradually nears its end.

The shine ya eyes edition winner who was featured in a recent episode of Pulse’s One On One, anchored by BBNaija star Christy O stated that ilebaye’s emergence as the ultimate Head of House shows that that the odds are in her favour.

Whitemoney stated that whether or not Ilebaye wins the grand prize, the fact remains that it’s her time.

Whitemoney said:

“She [Ilebaye] has really done well for herself: The last Head of House. What are the odds? The grace and forces are with her, just leave it like that.

So, it’s just her time. Whether she wins it [grand prize] or not, it’s just her time. Because everything that is supposed to work against her, is not working against her. Even when she is wrong, it’s not still working against her. So, it’s her time.”