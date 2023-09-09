Popular content creator and actress, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori better known as KieKie has said that married couples should consider dividing household expenses.

The mother of one emphasized the importance of a percentage-based split, asserting that this “unpopular” approach promotes respect, particularly for the wife, and helps prevent certain negative situations.

Sharing insights from her own household, KieKie revealed that she and her husband evenly distribute household bills.

She explained that she doesn’t believe in allowing her partner to bear the burden of all the financial responsibilities, even if he is extremely affluent.

The actress, however, said on special days like her birthday, her hubby is expected to lavish her with high-end gifts and destination trips.

While having a conversation with media personality, Toke Makinwa on her podcast, ‘Toke Moments’ the comedienne said: “That’s why when you too are in a marriage; they cannot be bringing everything to you. Me for one, I tell women this, how will you be living in the house and you’re not paying rent? For me o, it does not make sense.

“See, I’m living in this house; we’re sharing the rent. On my birthday, fly me to Dubai, Barcelona; that’s beautiful. Buy me a Fendi bag or whatever; beautiful. But that I’ll be living in that house and not paying rent, it’s not possible.