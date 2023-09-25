Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s mother has revealed why her son asked her never to eat at Naira Marley’s house before he passed on.

In a viral video, the grieving mother leveled strong allegations against Naira Marley and his record label, including physical abuse, threats to Mohbad’s life.

She recounted how her late son warned her against eating or drinking at Marley’s house.

Speaking further, she disclosed that that she was once asked to stay at a hotel while Mohbad was working on his EP, but she refused, saying that she would sleep wherever her son slept.

Mohbad’s mother also claimed that she begged Marley to stop beating Mohbad, but he refused.

In her words;

“Whenever I go to Naira’s house and I am given food, I won’t eat. Food is not why I went there adn I fast most times in the morning.

My son would tell me not to eat it because he doesnt not want me to die. He flushes the wine given to him too. He said he was signed for three years.

“I was once asked to be taken to a hotel to pass the night but I refused and said I will sleep wherever my son sleep. The last time he called me, he was doing his EP; they beat him up. I begged him to let me talk but he refused; I knelt down and begged but he refused.”

Watch the video HERE.

