Former Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate Leo Dasilva has revealed why no serious babe goes to her man’s house on Saturday.

The reality TV star made this known on the micro-blogging platform, as he took a dig at Nigerian ladies in relationships.

According to the real estate mogul, serious girlfriends go to their man’s house on Friday after shopping in the market and on Saturday morning, they prepare a variety of food for him.

Leo stated that on Sunday evening, such ladies leave their boyfriends house to prepare for work on Monday, and on Tuesday they make degrading tweets about men.

“No serious babe is going to a man’s house on Saturday.

Na from Friday, she go kan go market on Saturday morning to cook variety for him.

She will leave the house on Sunday evening to prepare for work on Monday.

Tweet “men are scum” during her work break on Tuesday latest”.