Veteran Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has taken a slight dig at her colleagues who refused to celebrate her during her just concluded birthday.

This is coming days after the delactable movie star who used to be a plus-size marked her 41st birthday with stunning photos on the 7th of September 2023.

Following her birthday celebration, Eniola Badmus expressed concerns about some of her colleagues who did not send her good wishes on her birthday.

Reflecting on the reason for such an unexpected reaction from her close friends and colleagues, Eniola attributed it to jealousy as she has grown bigger than they are.

“Some people refuse to celebrate you because you have grown beyond the limits that THEY gave you,” she wrote.

Ushbebe wrote: “We Sha go celebrate u limit or not”

queen_ibgold stated: “How many did you celebrate 🍾. If dey don’t celebrate you today, they might tomorrow ,you don’t know what they are going through today. Celebrating you every minute doesn’t mean they are in love with your success . Free your mind”

Joshua Owolabi noted: “This woman is funny o. So you’re expecting everyone to celebrate you. Abeg park well”

Oluwa Sammyyy said: “Na your problem oo must we celebrate you”

His Richie penned: “So why worry”.