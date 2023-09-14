Grammy award-winning Nigerian superstar singer, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid makes his first appearance in public for the first time since the passing of his mother, Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun.

Theinfong recalls that Mrs. Balogun sadly passed away in Lagos State last month as confirmed by the singer’s manager, Mr Sunday Are.

Following this unfortunate event, the singer has not been seen publicly and also took a break from social media.

However, the Starboy Record label boss was sighted publicly after nearly a month of mourning following his mother’s demise.

In the images circulating on social media, Wizkid was captured at The V&A in London, United Kingdom, where he attended the private viewing of the “Gabrielle Chanel Fashion Manifesto” on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.