One of the video vixens of popular Grammy award-winning Nigerian superstar singer, Wizkid debunks the reports stating that the singer’s baby mama, Jada Pollock also known as Jada P is using her children as a leverage to keep the singer.

On Thursday 7th September, alleged snapshots from Wizkid’s vixen, Georgia Curtis making strong accusations against Jada P surfaced.

In the now-deleted screenshot, Georgia allegedly stated that Jada is refusing to let her work with the singer out of jealousy.

The text further stated that the baby mama is leveraging their children to hold down the Grammy winner from moving on with another partner.

“Using her children as leverage to keep a man down. So stupid. Even when I have a whole man at home she is threatened- it really affected me so bad at the time and so only now I have the strength to let the real joro fans know what happened and It’s so sad. It’s really giving Elvis Presley’s manager in real time,” the text read in part.

See the snapshots below:

Addressing the allegations, Georgia in another now-deleted tweet maintained that the claims were false and were made up by unethical people.

“Fake news. People really have time,” she stated.

See the snapshot below: