Hilda Baci, a popular Nigerian chef, has revealed some tips on how to earn a stunning N4 million per month as a chef.

In a captivating TikTok video that has gone viral, the chef revealed her insider secrets for making a fortune from her passion for cooking.

She counseled budding chefs to have a distinct idea of what they wanted to accomplish and a well-thought-out plan of action to get there.

The chef also revealed how imparting your knowledge of cooking techniques and methods to others may be a lucrative source of revenue that can bring in millions of naira. According to the celebrity, a chef who runs a catering service can earn about N4 million monthly.

Watch her video belo: