Renowned Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has penned a touching note on Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ winner and current All-Stars housemate, Mercy Eke as she celebrates her birthday today, September 29.

Sharing beautiful photos and clips of the reality star, the screen goddess described Mercy as her sweet, effortlessly funny friend.

Rita Dominic praised the reality star for having a beautiful and kind soul and prayed for her to be blessed beyond her imagination.

The thespian, who seems to be a supporter of Mercy to win the ongoing all-star edition, wished her the best on Sunday.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to my sweet, effortlessly, funny Mercy.

You have such a beautiful and kind soul and I pray the Almighty blesses you, beyond your imagination! Keep soaring and reaching for the stars! Wishing you all the best this Sunday! Lots of love”.

See below:

Fans of the Mercy, who is fondly called the Queen of highlights took to the comment section to appreciate the love shown.

See reactions below;

Osy Jane wrote, “Mercy for the 120m

Ubam Sinachi wrote, “Thank you Aunty Rita for all you do, we see it and we appreciate you

Wow Dubai Surprises wrote, “Beautiful and sweet women supporting each other

Ella Weaves wrote, “Mercy winning is our birthday gift to her

Darl Wright wrote, “Very humble and meek soul. May this birthday bring her eternal joy

Naxi Bella wrote, “Thank you so much our queen we love you”.