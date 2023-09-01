Nigerian stand-up comedian, Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule aka Okey Bakassi and his wife, Ezinne celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary today September 1.

Taking to his Instagram page to mark their special day, the actor shared a loved up photo of himself and his Queen

While wishing his wife a happy anniversary, Okey Bakassi appreciated God for his blessings.

He also professed his undying love for his wife.

In his words:

‘‘Wow, it’s 22yrs since we stood in front of God and friends and promised we’ll journey together in this tough environment called marriage. We are doing well, Zizi….better than we imagined. Thank God for his blessings. Happy anniversary, my darling wife. You know how much I love you”

See below;

ALSO READ; Nigerian nurse working abroad stirs up reactions as she reveals details of her N1.5 million monthly salary (Video)