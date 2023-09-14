Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky, has made headlines once again, this time for his outrageous expectations from guests who wish to attend his father’s burial ceremony.

The renowned socialite, known for his luxurious lifestyle and larger-than-life persona, recently shared specific conditions for those who want an invitation to his father’s burial.

In a social media post, Bobrisky made it clear that attendance comes with a heavy price tag.

He said:

“Those of you here saying you want me to invite you to my dad’s burial, well, there are conditions. You will come and spray nothing less than 200k because you all know my party is luxury, with enough food and drinks.”

This announcement follows Bobrisky’s earlier revelation that he had lost his father, Kunle Okuneye. However, the transvetite did not provide further details about the circumstances of his passing.