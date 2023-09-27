Pere Egbi, a Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, has sent a love message to KimOprah, an ex-housemate.

During the Lipton task on Tuesday, Biggie gave the six finalists the opportunity to write a letter to one of their favorite former roommates or house guests. Pere, one of the housemates, decided to write to his love interest, KimOprah.

Pere read his letter to KimOprah during the Lipton tasks. Kim, he claims, took “pieces” of him with her when she left the House.

In his words;

“When you [KimOprah] left the house, you took pieces of me with you. And I’m definitely coming to get them back because I have pieces of you with me here too. I guess that makes us both things.

“Dear Kim, I’m looking forward to reconnect with you, my dear friend and share those hearty laughs like we always do, have those banners like we always do, and enjoy each other’s company as friends like we always have even before sharing Big Brother’s House with you.”