Ace Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has condemned singer, Naira Marley and his associate Sam Larry for underestimating his former signee Mohbad.

Numerous young people showed up last night for a candlelight memorial service in memory of the late singer.

The curvy thespian criticized Naira and his team for underestimating Mohbad by sharing video clips from the heartwarming memorial. She observed that they treated him as if he were an ant that they could easily squash.

Yvonne claims that Naira Marley overvalued his abilities and that this is just the beginning.

“Sam Larry, you underestimated Imole’s glory, e shock you Abi? You thought he was an any that you could squash? You never see anything at all. Naira Marley, you overestimated yourself, take a look at DJ Splash’s present condition. How intoxicated did you get with power and money to subject people’s children to such?”.