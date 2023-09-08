A young Nigerian man got served a relationship breakfast by his girlfriend on his birthday, but rather than weep or be depressed, he chose to celebrate it in an interesting manner.

The birthday boy organised a get-together with his circle of friends and he decided to get intoxicated by an unknown substance.

A video that surfaced online captured him looking dazed, with his eyes nearly close shut, an indication that he was high as a result of something he took.

He struggled to maintain his balance, but however, managed to cut his birthday cake at the party. When he was done, he had to go and sit down, unperturbed by the fact that his relationship had just ended.

See the clip below:

Reacting, jah_doinzzz; Shattered ke? This wan wey dey gbadun him self.. baba no even open eyes .. on a high level

khiss_baby_official; Na tomorrow when en eye clear, he go cry beg the girl, post the next video 😂

babygaye1; He’s high as a kite, and I don’t believe he’s aware of the breakup.😂

unik333; Bros don carry full body 😂😂😂 everywhere good 😂

characterchief; Their love story na their matter oh how he take concern us

aleshinloye___1; Person don jogo Una say è pain am😂e go face breakfast later sha