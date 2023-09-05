Controversial entertainer, DJ Chicken has dragged popular singer, Portable for not winning an Award at the just concluded 16th Headies after he failed to get nominated.

It would be recalled that the street-hop artiste, as well as Grammy winner, Wizkid amongst others, had failed to make this year’s nomination list.

Following the event, Portable, who got two nominations in the 2022 edition but lost both, said that he had been the architect of his own downfall.

His friend, DJ Chicken has ridiculed him for losing out as he claims that Portable’s glory has run dry.

DJ Chicken also bragged that the cost if building Portable’s Ogun State house is the amount he makes daily on Instagram.

He also knocked Portable for claiming that shallipopi is a Yahoo boy.

